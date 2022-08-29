A Giant Mystery - 6 Fingers and 6 Toes in the Ancient World

Jim Crenshaw





August 22, 2022





Author Jim Vieira explores the strange case of polydactylism (extra fingers and toes) and it's association with the giants of old. From the biblical giant of Gath, to Sumeria, North and South America, Australia, Easter Island, Fiji, Kirabati and other isolated pacific islands are found statues and rock art depicting this ancient mark of the giants. Academic journals, historic accounts and oral traditions all describe polydactylism and it's connection to the ancient titans.





The thumbnail for this video comes from a Google search of 6 fingers in Brazil. Here is the link:

https://www.google.com/search?q=SIX+FINGERS+BRAZIL&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiNlNnKpNj5AhXNATQIHSAADR0Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=917&bih=426&dpr=1.4





Are the 6 fingered and or 6 toed people we have walking around today decedents of giants of old?





Source: MegalithomaniaUK on YouTube





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NJdCCU4945Gy/