Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick & Micah: Survival Of A Nation | 08.03.26

When a hero like Jordan Salinas steps up to stop a shooter in Twin Falls, Idaho, it proves exactly why an armed, vigilant citizenry is the backbone of a free nation. But instead of honoring good men who stand in the gap, left-wing politicians are accelerating their push to strip away our rights—spearheaded by Colorado’s sweeping SB25-003 gun control legislation. As Representative Thomas Massie reminds us, the Second Amendment was never about duck hunting; it exists to safeguard Americans against government tyranny. From legislative assaults on our constitutional freedoms to looming geopolitical tensions and the crumbling of our nation's legacy, the agenda from the ruling class is plain to see: demoralize, disarm, and conquer.





Patrick is joined in studio by guest Micah Richardson as we expose the coordinated efforts dismantling everything our ancestors built. Together, Micah and Patrick pull back the curtain on the rapid-fire headlines, the battle over border integrity, and the looming crisis threatening American sovereignty. We take a hard, unfiltered look at what is happening across our country—connecting the dots between state-level tyranny, global distractions, and the urgent need for patriotic resistance.





Finally, we hit the cultural front lines, breaking down the ideological transformation taking hold of American cities. From radical shifts in Dearborn to socialist figures like NYC Mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani pushing government-run grocery stores that demand ID to buy food, the Left's authoritarian blueprint is rolling out in real time. We also expose the blatant hypocrisy of coastal elites like Kamala Harris, who preach "diversity" while buying luxury real estate in exclusive enclaves like Point Dume to run from the very reality they create. Tune in for an explosive, uncompromising episode you cannot afford to miss.





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





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