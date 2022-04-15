Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko Demands Reparations From Russia

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04/12/2022 Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko demands that Russia should be made to pay reparations to Ukraine once the conflict is over. He said there was an expectation among Ukrainians that Russia should pay for its aggression, highlighting a variety of ways in which money could be raised from Moscow. It may cost hundreds of billions of dollars to reconstruct Ukraine. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, showed a good example and leadership in supporting Ukraine with 500 million US dollars for financial support.