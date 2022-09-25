Democrats panicking over Conservative Latino Voters

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Rightfully so, the Democrats who have broken all immigration rules in an effort to replace black voters, are in a huge panic. Latinos are openly showing support for the opposition, and themselves becoming Conservative candidates. Without a massive cheating effort and a lot of dumb luck, the Democrats are about to lose all power in Washington, D.C