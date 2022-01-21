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White House Down: First A Concrete Wall, Now Demolition Charges Set Off
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324 views • January 21, 2022
First, we saw the White House surrounded by fencing. Then, we saw a concrete wall being erected between the fencing and the White House. Now, we have video of what appears to be detonations taking place on the second floor and just in time for the January 23, 2022 protests against the COVID mandates, shots and tests. What's really going on here?
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/white-house-down-first-a-concrete-wall-now-demolition-charges-set-off-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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