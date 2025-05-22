© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenin West Bank European anger at Israel troops shooting at diplomats 5-21-25
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCUV-QtXMoo
التاسعة عشرة | غضب أوروبي من إطلاق إسرائيل النار باتجاه دبلوماسيين.. وماكرون يحذر من "أخونة" فرنسا
European anger over Israel's shooting at diplomats.. Macron warns against France's "traitors"