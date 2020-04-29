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Testimonio reconocido medico sobre MMS, coronavirus
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94 views • April 29, 2020
Medico y ex asesor de la direccion nacional de drogas y medicamentos. Da testimonio del uso de MMS, pidiendo a los demas profesionales hacer uso del escrito que los autoriza a utilizar preparados que puedan salvar la vida de las personas. Y denuncia las presiones que padecen los gobiernos por los poderes farmaceuticos
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