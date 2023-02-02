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1/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 72: There are several American ladies who would often come to see our fellow fighters at the protest site in the Grand Central Station in New York. We have won a lot of friendships while exposing how the CCP has infiltrated the US.
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #CCPinfiltration #NFSC #LucDespins #WeijianShan #GrandCentralStation
1/30/2023 对邪恶说不第72天：有几位美国女士常常来看望在纽约中央火车站抗议现场的战友们！我们在揭露中共在美国如何渗透的同时，赢得了很多友谊。
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #中央火车站