1/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 72: There are several American ladies who would often come to see our fellow fighters at the protest site in the Grand Central Station in New York. We have won a lot of friendships while exposing how the CCP has infiltrated the US.

1/30/2023 对邪恶说不第72天：有几位美国女士常常来看望在纽约中央火车站抗议现场的战友们！我们在揭露中共在美国如何渗透的同时，赢得了很多友谊。

