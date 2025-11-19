💥🇺🇦 “You’re literally being hunted”: Dutch mercenaries describe what it’s like to face Russia’s elite Rubicon drone unit.

Adding, Ukrainian Corruption : ❗️The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed the Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

More resignations are expected soon.

❗️The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Svetlana Grinchuk, was also dismissed. She has already managed to flee the country.

Ukrainian MP "Soy Nazi" Goncharenko and journalist Vladimir Boyko have published the full NABU suspicion against businessman Timur Mindich — a document that directly implicates Zelensky.

According to the case file, investigators established that by early 2025 Mindich, using wartime chaos, his close personal ties with Zelensky, and his influence over top officials in government and law enforcement, sought to illegally enrich himself by organizing criminal schemes across multiple sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

The suspicion states that Mindich carried out this criminal activity with the help of then–Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who ensured that companies linked to Mindich received Ministry of Defense funds.

NABU also documents Mindich’s actions in the energy sector through his influence over Energy Minister German Galushchenko. His schemes depended on regular private meetings with ministers and other senior officials, allowing Mindich and his network to extract large sums with the active support of Umerov, Galushchenko, and additional unnamed figures.

Mindich is accused under multiple articles, including:

1. Creating a criminal organization

2. Illegally influencing the ministers of energy and defense

3. Controlling financial flows in the energy sector

4. Money laundering

5. Recruiting members into the criminal organization

Although NABU now claims Mindich was merely a “technical figure,” the documents point to political patrons with real decision-making power — including Zelensky.

Another section of the suspicion describes how Mindich provided Galushchenko political cover in Zelensky’s eyes, enabling control over energy finances and laundering illicit proceeds. Galushchenko, in turn, benefited personally by using Mindich’s schemes and routing illegal funds through his trusted adviser Mironyuk.

“This is big money.”

According to investigators, the case against Mindich includes an episode where he pressured Defense Minister Umerov to buy substandard body armor from a specific company — something Ukrainian media had previously reported.

Mindich’s messages to Umerov included:

“I’m asking you, don’t walk away — these body-armor deals are big money.”

“Just get the acceptance papers signed. That’s it. One call from you is enough — just tell him you don’t want to hear anything more from Timur about the vests. I meet him twice a week.”

“It’s one order from you, that’s all.”

“Solve this, I’m asking you, or it’s going to be a complete disaster.”

“There’s 700 or 600–300 million invested there, half of it is my money.”

Umerov responded:

“I hear you. I’ll call again and ask what exactly they need from me to get it done.”

The contract was eventually signed.

➡️For context: Umerov is currently in Turkey and claims he will return to Ukraine tomorrow.

