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2020 Innovations
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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11 views • December 24, 2020
Despite a difficult 2019 followed by a pandemic in 2020, the Brightfield Group reports 912 new products launched in the first 3 quarters of 2020. We'll reveal the most successful new product launches this year.

We'll look at the high-level cannabis trends then dive into the data and explore the products that won on shelves this year.

Although strapped for funding, brands had to be strategic with the products they brought to market- they couldn't afford a flop. The innovations this year is reflecting a maturing market, interest in cannabinoids beyond THC & CBD, and of course ever-changing consumer behavior.

Show Notes:
2020 In Review: Cannabis Innovation Report
https://content.brightfieldgroup.com/cannabis-innovations-2020-year-in-review

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 610 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabis2021innovations
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