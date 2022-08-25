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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Difficulty Strengthens The Wise.
Proverbs 24:10 (NIV).
10 If you falter in a time of trouble,
how small is your strength!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise thrive in adversity and become stronger from it.
The Fool does neither.
https://pc1.tiny.us/87ewndez
#falter #time #trouble #small #strength