Keir Starmer promises to punish everyone - online and offline.

Image of online and offline jailed and set free in UK image thumbnail explained:

1) For posting what was called a racist comment on Facebook, got him 15 weeks in Jail.

2) He sold anti-immigration stickers and received 24 months in prison.

3) Immigrant that repeatedly raped a 12 year old girl, only received 180 hours of community service, no prison time.

Adding: The British Prime Minister has announced the creation of an army to suppress anti-migrant protests.

and: The Europeans demanded that Georgia introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation, and organize sending mercenaries to Ukraine, the speaker of the Georgian parliament stated.









