How Government ‘Help’ and Race Narratives Are Harming Black Communities: Maj Toure

EPOCH TV - Cross Roads with Josh Philipp with Black Guns Matter Founder, Maj Toure
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: https://ept.ms/HarmOfHelpYTCrossroads
The U.S. government, news outlets, companies, and social movements have been placing heavy focus on black communities, with narratives of how to help them. Yet according to Maj Toure, founder of Black Guns Matter, this “help” is one of the greatest forms of harm.
We speak with Toure about the need to keep government within its limits, and how this can help not just black communities, but Americans overall. We also speak about the key problems affecting the United States, including the intentional destruction of morality by totalitarians, corrupt money in Congress, and how a system has been at play to manufacture dependence.
