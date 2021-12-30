FLASHBACK - The ULTIMATE SNUB! National Guard Members Turn Back on Biden's Inaugural Motorcade

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The White House had to scrub this video from their YouTube Channel pretty quickly when it had hundreds of dislikes in only minutes of it’s posting. You are not going to see this video on CNN or CNBC or FOXNews, but during the motorcade portion of the Inauguration the Military Troops from the civilian branch of the National Guard turned their backs on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their families. This is very telling and clearly shows that the US Military is not 100% behind Biden and Harris. No wonder he went out and ordered private security contractors.