Hunter Biden Has to Use His Daddy's Address | Sen Ron Johnson
Published Yesterday

Hunter Biden Has to Use His Daddy's Address | RealAmericasVoice


Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says President Joe Biden's home address was listed as a source for transactions in multiple suspicious activity reports connected to Hunter Biden. “If you are running a business and its address is your home address, you're going to get all kinds of mail to that business...


Now maybe he's got somebody to look at his mail, but there'd be so much activity coming into his address on, in this case, Hunter Biden's businesses that he obviously would have to be aware,” says Sen. Johnson.


