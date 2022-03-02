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Getting Smart About Ukraine
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153 views • March 02, 2022
Outstanding! This shows does what our State Run Media in America will not do -tell the truth. Let's Go Brandon!
"While the mainstream US media chant with one voice for war and to place full responsibility for the Ukraine crisis on Russia, a cursory investigation of NATO’s meddling in Ukraine’s affairs for more than a decade reveals how economic interests of weapons manufacturers and the fossil fuel industry have led to the military conflict we’re experiencing today."
"What the Media Is HIDING About Ukraine/Russia" https://youtu.be/mffCvWZujWA
Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté
( https://mate.substack.com ) discuss western and NATO complicity in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
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The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/
Read Aaron’'s work at https://mate.substack.com The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com
Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate
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Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
"While the mainstream US media chant with one voice for war and to place full responsibility for the Ukraine crisis on Russia, a cursory investigation of NATO’s meddling in Ukraine’s affairs for more than a decade reveals how economic interests of weapons manufacturers and the fossil fuel industry have led to the military conflict we’re experiencing today."
"What the Media Is HIDING About Ukraine/Russia" https://youtu.be/mffCvWZujWA
Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté
( https://mate.substack.com ) discuss western and NATO complicity in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/
Read Aaron’'s work at https://mate.substack.com The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com
Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...
WATCH / LISTEN FREE:
Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch
Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts
(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
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