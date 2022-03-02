BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Getting Smart About Ukraine
Marine1063
Marine1063
405 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
153 views • March 02, 2022
Outstanding! This shows does what our State Run Media in America will not do -tell the truth. Let's Go Brandon!
"While the mainstream US media chant with one voice for war and to place full responsibility for the Ukraine crisis on Russia, a cursory investigation of NATO’s meddling in Ukraine’s affairs for more than a decade reveals how economic interests of weapons manufacturers and the fossil fuel industry have led to the military conflict we’re experiencing today."
"What the Media Is HIDING About Ukraine/Russia" https://youtu.be/mffCvWZujWA

Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté
( https://mate.substack.com ) discuss western and NATO complicity in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/

Read Aaron’'s work at https://mate.substack.com The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com
Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...

WATCH / LISTEN FREE:
Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch

Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts
(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)

ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join

SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store

DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
Keywords
russiaoilukrainenatogaspipelineus state run medianord stream 2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy