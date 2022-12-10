Pope Francis Speaks: Climate Laws, Vax Passports, And What Comes Next

Climate change seems to be a huge help in advancing the ecumenical movement between all religions. Will climate change be the unifying factor? What can we learn about this movement as it pertains to Sunday laws? What are ecological sins? What is the Papacy’s role as a civil and spiritual power? This TM Bytes looks at these questions along with some of the other movement we are seeing take place around the world such as passports to be able to enter certain places. Who are the organizations behind this and what are their motives? Join Matthew Schanche and Mackenzie Drebit on this timely discussion.





