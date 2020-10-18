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Life Liberty Levin Sunday, October 18, 2020
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29 views • October 19, 2020
Joe Biden has consistently lied about knowing, or being involved in, Hunter Biden’s business dealings. That is a provable lie, especially when Joe was bragging about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor, Victor Shokin, fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine.
Shokin, at the time, was investigating a corrupt energy company called Burisma which had Hunter Biden as a member of the board. Hunter garnered approximately $183,000 a month as a “consultant” to an energy company when he had no expertise in energy whatsoever.
The New York Times, Washington Post, Twitter & Facebook tried to make the email scandal a GOP/Trump hit job instead of investigating whether the laptop emails were authentic.
Twitter even locked the account of the New York Post on its platform and prevented users from retweeting the story. They even locked Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany’s account for retweeing the NYP story.
Shokin, at the time, was investigating a corrupt energy company called Burisma which had Hunter Biden as a member of the board. Hunter garnered approximately $183,000 a month as a “consultant” to an energy company when he had no expertise in energy whatsoever.
The New York Times, Washington Post, Twitter & Facebook tried to make the email scandal a GOP/Trump hit job instead of investigating whether the laptop emails were authentic.
Twitter even locked the account of the New York Post on its platform and prevented users from retweeting the story. They even locked Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany’s account for retweeing the NYP story.
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