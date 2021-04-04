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KEVIN BARRETT, CHRISTOPHER BOLLYN, DEAN HENDERSON DISCUSS 9-11 AND THE USS LIBERTY (DATED: SEP 2018)
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37 views • April 04, 2021
Kevin Barrett, Christopher Bollyn & Dean Henderson (pictured in that order) get together and have an intense discussion on 9/11, USS Liberty, The Balfour Declaration & The Fake War on Terror.
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