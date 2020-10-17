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Smoked Boneless Short Ribs
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76 views • October 17, 2020
Smoked some boneless short ribs on the Weber Kettle with some apple wood bark. Toward the end of the video you'll notice the time-lapse. This was not intended. Somehow I accidently switched the camera mode.
(pilot 003)
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(pilot 003)
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savorysessions
twitter: https://twitter.com/savorysessions
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bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/savorysessions
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twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/savorysessions
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@savorysessions
odysee: https://odysee.com/@savorysessions
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDoE2LlMQagTL7G8-BKS8Bw
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