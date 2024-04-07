Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A baby is injected with 24 diseases by the age of 24 weeks. ‘No vaccine has ever been proven safe No vaccine has ever been proven effective. No two vaccines have ever been tested
channel image
Be Children of Light
255 Subscribers
82 views
Published a day ago

A baby is injected with 24 diseases by the age of 24 weeks. 

‘No vaccine has ever been proven safe 

No vaccine has ever been proven effective. 

No two vaccines have ever been tested  together for their efficacy’


Keywords
vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket