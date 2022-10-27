OB/GYN Shows Shocking Stillbirth Data

https://gnews.org/articles/494535
Summary：10/22/2022 OB/GYN Dr. James A. Thorp: Official data show that the CCP virus vaccine can cause great harm and even death to women of childbearing age, pregnant women, unborn fetuses and newborns.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.