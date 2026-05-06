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Christian Westbrook: Finding Peace Amidst the Omnicrisis & Planetary Grid Buildout
Geopolitics & Empire
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Christian Westbrook discusses the omnicrisis being used to engineer social control. Globalist entities are utilizing food scarcity, energy rationing, and AI-driven surveillance—a "beast system"—to dismantle national sovereignty and individual autonomy. Both Western and Eastern powers are equally complicit in implementing these oppressive technologies. To counter this neo-feudalism, Westbrook advocates for spiritual resilience and practical self-sufficiency.


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*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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