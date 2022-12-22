Celebrating Traditional Christmas with Germany's Princess Gloria — PART 1

Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis the beautiful presentation of timeless Catholic traditions that helped shape all of Western Civilization — rooting America and all the west in a Christ-centered Christmas spirit. Catch the spirit of Christmas in Princess Gloria's castle, celebrating the best of Advent in Germany with Christmas carols and traditional German food. While Big Tech and atheist globalists work overtime to strip God from your classroom, community, and country, LifeSite is bringing you timeless reminders of what matters most during the Christmas Season.
