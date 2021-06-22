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Philippines president: ‘Covid vaccine or I will have you jailed’
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689 views • June 22, 2021
Philippines president: ‘Covid vaccine or I will have you jailed’
President Rodrigo Duterte went against health officials who have said that the Covid vaccine is not compulsory
How long before this policy comes to your country? https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/southeast-asia/covid-vaccine-philippines-duterte-jail-b1870317.html?utm_content=Echobox&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1624346584
President Rodrigo Duterte went against health officials who have said that the Covid vaccine is not compulsory
How long before this policy comes to your country? https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/southeast-asia/covid-vaccine-philippines-duterte-jail-b1870317.html?utm_content=Echobox&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1624346584
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