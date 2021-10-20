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BANNED FOR 14 DAYS
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83 views • October 20, 2021
I received a 2 week strike, my second one on the YouTube channel, so I will be putting up videos here on all the back up channels. Banned for 14 days for this video of Dropping and Effectiveness of the COVID vaccine. #Fauci #YoutubeStrike #censored
👇PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@Thebubbanews:a3
👇PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@Thebubbanews:a3
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