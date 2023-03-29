RT





March 29, 2023





A Canadian Pacific train has derailed in rural North Dakota and spilled some hazardous materials, but local authorities and the rail service have said there is no threat to public safety. The clean-up operation is expected to last between seven and ten days, local radio reported, citing emergency workers.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f9zte-train-with-hazardous-materials-derails-in-north-dakota.html