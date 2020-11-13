© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miel Noir : Reclaim Your Story [2019] feat. Tommi Stumpff
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • November 13, 2020
https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com/track/reclaim-your-story http://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes
Released on the Miel Noir album “The Phoenix-Swarm” by Aorta [Austria] and FolkWorld [Germany] on December 1st 2019. Originally announced to be released by Indiestate Distribution [Russia].
Music + arrangement: Marcel P.
Vocals: Marcel P. & Estella Plunkett
Lyrics: Marcel P.
Solo + rhythm guitar: Tommi Stumpff
Bass, electronics, keyboards: Marcel P.
Recorded, mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
Mastered at Pixelstudio.Berlin
Video clip created by Tatu "Margraf" Heikkinen.
Released on the Miel Noir album “The Phoenix-Swarm” by Aorta [Austria] and FolkWorld [Germany] on December 1st 2019. Originally announced to be released by Indiestate Distribution [Russia].
Music + arrangement: Marcel P.
Vocals: Marcel P. & Estella Plunkett
Lyrics: Marcel P.
Solo + rhythm guitar: Tommi Stumpff
Bass, electronics, keyboards: Marcel P.
Recorded, mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
Mastered at Pixelstudio.Berlin
Video clip created by Tatu "Margraf" Heikkinen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.