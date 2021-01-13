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Not motivated to pray? What to do
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41 views • January 13, 2021
NOTHING is more vital than daily frequent prayer, but what do you do when you don’t feel like praying; aren’t motivated? Why does that happen from time to time? How do we turn prayer into a joyful experience and that is effective? We can’t afford to be lukewarm in our prayer life in these last days. Find out how to spice up your prayer times.
Visit us www.lightontherock.org
#Pray #Prayer #LastDays #EndTimes
Visit us www.lightontherock.org
#Pray #Prayer #LastDays #EndTimes
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