California Budget Surplus is an Evaporating Mirage

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Gavin Newsom and his California surplus of $100 billion is going to evaporate very quickly, and is unlikely to ever return. As California raises taxes on its well to do citizens, and the quality of life decreases, the pressure to move out of state increases which is exactly why California saw the first net exodus in its history. And with Tesla, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard, and other large corporations leaving the state, this trend will hasten. #California #surplus #gavinnewsom MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more