Russia Responds: Missile Strikes Across Ukraine & What May Follow Next

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 11, 2022

- Russian missile strikes have spanned 2 days, targeting crucial infrastructure;

- Power, water, and communication is suffering outages;

- If strikes continue or outages made permanent, a Russian offensive may be underway;

- If strikes relent, Russia retaliated and is warning of further strikes;

- Ukraine is suffering from dwindling arms and ammunition;

- It is not a matter of if Ukraine’s offensive ends and Russia’s begins, it’s a matter of when;

