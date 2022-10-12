Russia Responds: Missile Strikes Across Ukraine & What May Follow Next

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 11, 2022
- Russian missile strikes have spanned 2 days, targeting crucial infrastructure;
- Power, water, and communication is suffering outages;
- If strikes continue or outages made permanent, a Russian offensive may be underway;
- If strikes relent, Russia retaliated and is warning of further strikes;
- Ukraine is suffering from dwindling arms and ammunition;
- It is not a matter of if Ukraine’s offensive ends and Russia’s begins, it’s a matter of when;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
