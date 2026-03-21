Russian S-300PMU-2 Missile System for the First Time HIT U.S. 'F-35' and Stealth SPY UAV 'RQ-180'

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On the morning of March 19, hundreds of witnesses in the city of 'Larissa' in eastern Greece made a shocking statement. In particular, they stated that a damaged American stealth bomber B-2 SPIRIT landed at Thessaly airport. According to them, this plane was smoking and was engulfed in flames. However, it turned out that the Greek citizens were mistaken, the damaged burning plane was not a B-2 SPIRIT, but a top-secret American stealth drone RQ-180.............................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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