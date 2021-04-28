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What To Watch Instead Of The BBC
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96 views • April 28, 2021
Pilots and Passengers.
Do you ever feel like the news is repeating the same message? A message that seems biased and goes against the "honest and impartial" values the broadcasters promise to uphold?
Trust in the mainstream media, especially the BBC, is falling and alternative news sources are on the rise. There are many talented creators seeking to provide the truth, on a platform where censorship is making waves and silencing those who dare speak out. Here's a list of some of the creators providing the lastest alternative news that you should check out.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
🌟FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:🌟
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
_______________________
🌟CREATORS:🌟
Shaun Attwood
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt
https://twitter.com/shaunattwood
Sonia Poulton
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewsWith...
https://twitter.com/SoniaPoulton
Nice Pasta
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdL...
https://twitter.com/NicePastaYT
Anna Brees
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi9e...
https://twitter.com/BreesAnna
Jon Wedger
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKqh...
https://twitter.com/wedger_jon
X22 Report
https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report
https://x22report.com/
Just Informed Talk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm5C...
https://twitter.com/justinformu
Praying Medic
https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingm...
https://twitter.com/prayingmedic
Anything Goes With James English
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkdi...
https://twitter.com/jamesenglish0
In Pursuit of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAyr...
https://twitter.com/IPOT1776
__________________________________
SOURCES:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/careers/why-joi...
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/u...
http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201...
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/alan...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/special-f...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aq4g-...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhmby...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oWqe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1Lhn...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/878...
https://poultonblog.dailymail.co.uk/2...
https://x22report.com/
#DareToFly #Spirit #RedPillViewing
Do you ever feel like the news is repeating the same message? A message that seems biased and goes against the "honest and impartial" values the broadcasters promise to uphold?
Trust in the mainstream media, especially the BBC, is falling and alternative news sources are on the rise. There are many talented creators seeking to provide the truth, on a platform where censorship is making waves and silencing those who dare speak out. Here's a list of some of the creators providing the lastest alternative news that you should check out.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
🌟FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:🌟
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
_______________________
🌟CREATORS:🌟
Shaun Attwood
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt
https://twitter.com/shaunattwood
Sonia Poulton
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewsWith...
https://twitter.com/SoniaPoulton
Nice Pasta
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdL...
https://twitter.com/NicePastaYT
Anna Brees
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi9e...
https://twitter.com/BreesAnna
Jon Wedger
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKqh...
https://twitter.com/wedger_jon
X22 Report
https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report
https://x22report.com/
Just Informed Talk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm5C...
https://twitter.com/justinformu
Praying Medic
https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingm...
https://twitter.com/prayingmedic
Anything Goes With James English
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkdi...
https://twitter.com/jamesenglish0
In Pursuit of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAyr...
https://twitter.com/IPOT1776
__________________________________
SOURCES:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/careers/why-joi...
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/u...
http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201...
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/alan...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/special-f...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aq4g-...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhmby...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oWqe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1Lhn...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/878...
https://poultonblog.dailymail.co.uk/2...
https://x22report.com/
#DareToFly #Spirit #RedPillViewing
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