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What To Watch Instead Of The BBC
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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96 views • April 28, 2021
Pilots and Passengers.

Do you ever feel like the news is repeating the same message? A message that seems biased and goes against the "honest and impartial" values the broadcasters promise to uphold?

Trust in the mainstream media, especially the BBC, is falling and alternative news sources are on the rise. There are many talented creators seeking to provide the truth, on a platform where censorship is making waves and silencing those who dare speak out. Here's a list of some of the creators providing the lastest alternative news that you should check out.

Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
🌟FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:🌟
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
_______________________
🌟CREATORS:🌟

Shaun Attwood
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt
https://twitter.com/shaunattwood

Sonia Poulton
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewsWith...
https://twitter.com/SoniaPoulton

Nice Pasta
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdL...
https://twitter.com/NicePastaYT

Anna Brees
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi9e...
https://twitter.com/BreesAnna

Jon Wedger
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKqh...
https://twitter.com/wedger_jon

X22 Report
https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report
https://x22report.com/

Just Informed Talk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm5C...
https://twitter.com/justinformu

Praying Medic
https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingm...
https://twitter.com/prayingmedic

Anything Goes With James English
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkdi...
https://twitter.com/jamesenglish0

In Pursuit of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAyr...
https://twitter.com/IPOT1776
__________________________________
SOURCES:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/careers/why-joi...
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/u...
http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201...
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/alan...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/special-f...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aq4g-...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhmby...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oWqe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1Lhn...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/878...
https://poultonblog.dailymail.co.uk/2...
https://x22report.com/

#DareToFly​ #Spirit​ #RedPillViewing
Keywords
trumpjournalismconservativeconservativesmindbbcukdonald trumpmainstream mediaunited kingdomspiritalternative newsred pillright wingbodyred pilledfringex22 reportshaun attwooddare to fly
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