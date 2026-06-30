In the city of Kharkiv Kharkov there is a large-scale fire after being surprised by Russian latest stealth drones, Geran 5 which targeted Ukrainian infrastructure from the afternoon through the evening of June 28. Objective surveillance footage emerged online this morning showing the arrival of these remote-controlled, jet-powered kamikaze drones, with facilities behind the front lines continuing to burn fiercely amid thick black smoke. Based on available information, one Geran-5 is reported to have struck a warehouse in the Kholodnohirsky district in northwestern Kharkiv out of at least 10 strikes, and a series of repeated explosions and detonations were reported. The Kholodnohirsky district is one of Kharkiv industrial centers, where facilities supplying Ukrainian forces have been identified on multiple occasions. It is most likely that the warehouse was being used as a drone manufacturing plant or a logistics hub.

Another target is located a few blocks away: the Kharkiv Military Academy’s “Tank Commanders’ Institute.” The attack targeted Ukrainian “technical zone,” which houses the warehouses themselves; its destruction would deal a severe blow to the supply system of Ukrainian military units operating in that area. The scale of the fire and the thick smoke indicate that severe material damage has occurred. Describing these drones as “missiles” is a mislabeling of what is happening in Ukraine, as they are frequently used for targeted strikes against Ukrainian military logistics and storage infrastructure. It is well known that attacks on facilities in Ukraine are a strong response to brutal attacks by Kyiv, as previously emphasized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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