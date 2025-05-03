© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT’s very own AI Churchill reminds Starmer who beat back Nazis
'Russian army tore GUTS out of German military machine'.
REAL quote from Winston comes to life: think Starmer will listen?
Adding:
BLASPHEMY: Peskov on UK inviting Ukrainian troops for VE day parade
Says it's 'DISRESPECT' to Brit WW2 veterans that Starmer wants 'followers of neo-NAZI elements' to march with his troops.