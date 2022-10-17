Video of a miss from MANPADS on 'Geran-2', which struck the Building of "Ukrenergo" in the Center of Kiev. Where did the MANPADS Rocket Land?

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Video of a miss from MANPADS on "Geran-2", which struck the building of "Ukrenergo" in the center of Kiev. Where the MANPADS rocket flew off is, of course, an interesting question.
Drone attacks "Geran-2" hit the office of "Ukrenergo"
This office houses the Central Dispatch Office of the United Energy System of Ukraine.