Chinese Communist Party Using Political and Biological Warfare on U.S. Warns Frank Gaffney



Frank Gaffney warns that the Chinese Communist Party is already at war with the United States, and they have promulgated this warfare in a variety of techniques, including economic warfare, political warfare, energy warfare, and now, biological warfare. Frank is the Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy, with a background in the Defense Department and NATO. China is wreaking havoc on America by attacking critical infrastructure, industrialism, and collecting our private data. Frank discusses the privacy concerns surrounding the infamous “TikTok” app and how it harvests users’ information. The CCP has been amassing power and strength, and perhaps their most useful asset is the man who occupies the Oval Office: Joe Biden.







TAKEAWAYS





Joe Biden’s actions since he has taken office have been alarming for America and in support of the Chinese Communist Party





Apply the critical information in Frank’s book, War Footing: 10 Steps Americans Must Take to Prevail in the War for the Free World





The Chinese are pursuing a “leave no stone unturned” strategy that can be seen in their intelligence-gathering spy balloons





Those who have partnered with China to further their goals will not be exempt from the CCP’s wrath in the event of a Chinese takeover







