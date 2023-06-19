Stratham, NH

So this was the first time ever flying my new drone and gotta say all those years of video games really paid off(just kidding it doesnt take nearly as long to get good with the drone haha)! Anyways its also unedited but I do hope you enjoy this as a preview of things to come!





Please consider supporting me on my other platforms too!





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/allaroundus999

Tiktok

http://www.tiktok.com/@AllAroundUs999

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@AllAroundUs999:9?view=about

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/All_Around_Us

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-3179536

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sqs6n021otF2/





PC Eth Wallet - 0x96e1642F401Fc918BC1FbcFD357679bB3f5E8cE7

Phone Eth Wallet - 0xBb147903f53Df37d1ee5751bBFdF6a9676a839be





PC BC Wallet - bc1qctvd2sk5n20aafmtpxzfa0ckq7y87nh6xggkz3

Phone BC Wallet - bc1qp0gp062yw5w7h0yna94eajpp76hp83hrwj5xsk