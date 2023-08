'DUMBING DOWN OF AMERICA IS HERE!

THIS IS THE SECOND PART OF THE PREVIOUS VIDEO. AMERICANS HAVE BEEN PLAYED THE FOOL IN THIS VICIOUS CON GAME TO DESTROY LIFE AS WE NOW KNOW IT. WHILE HUMANS ARE BRAINWASHED BY THE ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT THROWN N ON FACE. THE GLOBAL ELITE AND THEIR TALKING HEADS ARE KEEPING HUMANS STUPID. THIS IS WHY THERES 1,OOOS OF SHOWS AND MOVIES TO CHOOSE FROM. HUMANS ARE SO BUSY WRAPPED IN SENSELESS ENTERTAINMENT THEY HAVE NO IDEA THEIR WORLD IS BEING DESTROYED BEFORE THEM NOW. LITTLE DO THEY KNOW THEY'RE SLATED FOR DESTRUCTION IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. YOU BETTER WAKEUP NOW OR YOU WON'T BE LIVING MUCH LONGER. THE ELITE ARE KILLING PEOPLE SOFTLY AND THEY DON'T EVEN KNOW IT DAH! PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...