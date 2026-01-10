BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025's best Freedom Hub Health Disruptors shows
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

2025's best Freedom Hub Health Disruptors shows

Learn more at: Yourfreedomhub.com

Did your Fave make the most-viewed Freedom Hub Health shows?

 

And the most popular health shows were:

1.            Avoiding Covid vaxxed blood Transfusions

2.            Wireless Radiation Ruins Sleep

3.            Homesteading your Plant-based Paradise

4.            America’s Precision-based Cancer Treatment Center

5.            DC conf: Disruptors meet Activists

6.            No MAHA without Clean Farming

7.            Scam of the Century: Virus Infections

8.            Ensuring safe Blood when Hospitalized

9.            Healing requires Colonics

10.         Your primary doctor should be a Naturopath

11.         A Telemed network of Covid-awakened Docs

12.         Scaling HealthShares for larger Corporations

13.         Will RFK end FDA persecution of nutritional Supplements?

14.         CEOs leading on parallel health System

15.         Covid awakening Nukes Medical Cartel

16.         ObamaCare’s main Sharing Competition

17.         The MonoThought Killing HealthCare

18.         The Deeper tragedy of “Long” Covid

19.         Dr. Richardson’s Cancer Healing Upsets Mainstream

20.         Still Gaslighting geoeningineering, atmospheric pollution

 

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

And, for honorable mention:

•             BioGeometry Mitigation of Wireless Mesh

•             Personalized, supplement Biohack

•             Active Healing for the Autistic

•             Live Coverage of RFK Nomination Hearing

•             Awakening your Self-Mastery Techniques

•             Suppressed Germanic New Medicine

•             Relief via Crystal Fusion Light

•             Time to Individualize Health Insurance

•             CEO’s benefits Suck

•             Future of Medicine is FREQUENCY

•             Getting MAHA via ‘Petition’

•             Urine: God’s Free Medicine

•             Look to the East for Healing

Keywords
pharmahealthcarefreedom hub
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The healthy food trap: How &#8220;good-for-you&#8221; labels can hide nutritional pitfalls

The healthy food trap: How “good-for-you” labels can hide nutritional pitfalls

Willow Tohi
At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s HEART SUPPORT event

At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store’s HEART SUPPORT event

Zoey Sky
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Patrick Lewis
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss how to eliminate toxins, parasites and molds from your body

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Experts discuss how to eliminate toxins, parasites and molds from your body

Jacob Thomas
Study finds food preservatives linked to increased DIABETES risk

Study finds food preservatives linked to increased DIABETES risk

Patrick Lewis
The hidden rules of intermittent fasting: Why the clock isn&#8217;t enough

The hidden rules of intermittent fasting: Why the clock isn’t enough

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy