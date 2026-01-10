2025's best Freedom Hub Health Disruptors shows

Learn more at: Yourfreedomhub.com

Did your Fave make the most-viewed Freedom Hub Health shows?

And the most popular health shows were:

1. Avoiding Covid vaxxed blood Transfusions

2. Wireless Radiation Ruins Sleep

3. Homesteading your Plant-based Paradise

4. America’s Precision-based Cancer Treatment Center

5. DC conf: Disruptors meet Activists

6. No MAHA without Clean Farming

7. Scam of the Century: Virus Infections

8. Ensuring safe Blood when Hospitalized

9. Healing requires Colonics

10. Your primary doctor should be a Naturopath

11. A Telemed network of Covid-awakened Docs

12. Scaling HealthShares for larger Corporations

13. Will RFK end FDA persecution of nutritional Supplements?

14. CEOs leading on parallel health System

15. Covid awakening Nukes Medical Cartel

16. ObamaCare’s main Sharing Competition

17. The MonoThought Killing HealthCare

18. The Deeper tragedy of “Long” Covid

19. Dr. Richardson’s Cancer Healing Upsets Mainstream

20. Still Gaslighting geoeningineering, atmospheric pollution

And, for honorable mention:

• BioGeometry Mitigation of Wireless Mesh

• Personalized, supplement Biohack

• Active Healing for the Autistic

• Live Coverage of RFK Nomination Hearing

• Awakening your Self-Mastery Techniques

• Suppressed Germanic New Medicine

• Relief via Crystal Fusion Light

• Time to Individualize Health Insurance

• CEO’s benefits Suck

• Future of Medicine is FREQUENCY

• Getting MAHA via ‘Petition’

• Urine: God’s Free Medicine

• Look to the East for Healing