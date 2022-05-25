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Russian soldiers detonate Ukrainian mines in Mariupol
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50 views • May 25, 2022
The Sun.
RUSSIAN soldiers continue to carry out controlled detonations of Ukrainian mines left in Mariupol.
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol after the last group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
All civilians were previously evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant.
At least 3,838 people have been killed and 4,351 injured since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.
Nearly 6.5 million people have fled to other countries, while over 7.7 million people remain internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7QPahfuvFM
RUSSIAN soldiers continue to carry out controlled detonations of Ukrainian mines left in Mariupol.
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol after the last group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
All civilians were previously evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant.
At least 3,838 people have been killed and 4,351 injured since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.
Nearly 6.5 million people have fled to other countries, while over 7.7 million people remain internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7QPahfuvFM
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