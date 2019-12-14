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Fed Vice Chair: Too soon to tell if phase one China trade deal will add to GDP
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Federal Reserve FOMC Vice Chairman Richard Clarida covers U.S.-China trade, the U.S. labor force, the economy in 2020 and the economy in the past year during an exclusive FOX Business interview.
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