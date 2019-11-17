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Delta Laser Therapy is a medical breakthrough for eye treatment
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39 views • November 17, 2019
Delta Laser Therapy is a medical breakthrough for eye treatment. By using different types of light, one can cure a variety of disorders and illnesses.
These 4 tools modalities have the emergent quality of synergy of their coherent operation that gives rise to a totally new modality – coMra-Therapy.
Static Magnetic field
Near Infrared Cold Laser
Syntonic light
Ultrasound
www.Healingtheeye.com/Laser
These 4 tools modalities have the emergent quality of synergy of their coherent operation that gives rise to a totally new modality – coMra-Therapy.
Static Magnetic field
Near Infrared Cold Laser
Syntonic light
Ultrasound
www.Healingtheeye.com/Laser
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