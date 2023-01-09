John 8 The Story of the Woman Caught in Adultery and Why It's Even in the Bible

In this section, we encounter an oddity in the Bible where we read something that isn't found in the oldest manuscripts of the New Testament but it is still included in our modern versions of the Bible, and quite possibly one of the most popular stories in this ancient text. Today we're taking some time to press into where it came from, why it's even in the Bible, and how it ended up in John chapter 8.
