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The Vaccinated Are DYING and numbers are Hidden
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432 views • August 03, 2021
https://steverotter.com/the-vaccinated-are-dying/
The Vaccinated Are DYING and numbers are Hidden
It’s no secret the vaccinated are dying at alarming rates, which is something you will NEVER see on the lying mainstream news.
NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, newspapers, lying politicians, DOJ, CDC and more, will NEVER reveal actual Covid Vaccine Deaths.
Those of you reading this are already well-aware of what’s going on in the world; you choose critical thinking, and for that, we applaud you!
You will not be silenced and told how to live your lives.
You follow the U.S. Constitution, put in place by our forefathers, who knew that one day, government would try to control the people of the United States.
Governments are about money and control; they do not care about your health or financial needs.
The vaccinated are dying. It's no secret the vaccinated are dying at alarming rates, which is something you will NEVER see on the lying mainstream news.
If governments addressed the poor, the homeless, the jobless, the crimes, as much as they spend time and our money forcing the jab of death, the world would be a better place.
Although the covid “vaccine” fatalities continue to rise, governments around the world continue to push the jab. Why do you think that is?
This videos below expose some of what is happening to the vaccinated, how they suffer and how the government is making a profit from it.
The Vaccinated Are Suffering and Dying
What are your thoughts on The Vaccinated are Dying?, Even though I already know. Let us know in the comments section below.
Share this ROTTER News post with others
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After signing up to our mailing list, check your email to confirm.
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RoxyTube.com – YouTube alternative by me https://www.roxytube.com/
Roxycast.com – FB alternative by me https://www.roxycast.com/
The Vaccinated Are DYING and numbers are Hidden
It’s no secret the vaccinated are dying at alarming rates, which is something you will NEVER see on the lying mainstream news.
NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, newspapers, lying politicians, DOJ, CDC and more, will NEVER reveal actual Covid Vaccine Deaths.
Those of you reading this are already well-aware of what’s going on in the world; you choose critical thinking, and for that, we applaud you!
You will not be silenced and told how to live your lives.
You follow the U.S. Constitution, put in place by our forefathers, who knew that one day, government would try to control the people of the United States.
Governments are about money and control; they do not care about your health or financial needs.
The vaccinated are dying. It's no secret the vaccinated are dying at alarming rates, which is something you will NEVER see on the lying mainstream news.
If governments addressed the poor, the homeless, the jobless, the crimes, as much as they spend time and our money forcing the jab of death, the world would be a better place.
Although the covid “vaccine” fatalities continue to rise, governments around the world continue to push the jab. Why do you think that is?
This videos below expose some of what is happening to the vaccinated, how they suffer and how the government is making a profit from it.
The Vaccinated Are Suffering and Dying
What are your thoughts on The Vaccinated are Dying?, Even though I already know. Let us know in the comments section below.
Share this ROTTER News post with others
Subscribe to ROTTER News – Choose weekly or express emails. Delivery option can be changed at any time. https://steverotter.com/mailing-list/
Weekly emails sent Saturday mornings – Express emails sent out for each post.
After signing up to our mailing list, check your email to confirm.
Your email address is NEVER shared; it’s only used for our mailing list.
RoxyTube.com – YouTube alternative by me https://www.roxytube.com/
Roxycast.com – FB alternative by me https://www.roxycast.com/
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