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We are the Waterpots and the Temple, purified and cleansed - Additional insight from John 2
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41 views • August 29, 2021
In this video, we return our attention to John 2 and the interactive study that just received another refreshing. (https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John2.htm) We are the Waterpots and the Temple, purified and cleansed! We're in the season of preparation/purification/cleansing where there's "water" in the "waterpots." After the reset of time, it will be the season of "good wine" in the waterpots!
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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