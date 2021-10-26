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La Caída Programada de Joe Biden
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51 views • October 26, 2021
Las evidencias publicas del decline cogntivo mental del presidente de Estados Unidos cada vez son mas obvias, y esta semana Ronny Jackson, el medico presidencial de los presidentes Bush, Obama y Trump acaba de hacer un diagnosis visual de Biden y el pronostico indica que muy pronto Joe Biden dejara de ser presidente de Estados Unidos.
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