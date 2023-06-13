Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
0 - Foreword - Industrial Society and its Future
7 views
channel image
TheWhiteShadow
Published 20 hours ago |

For some time I have been interested in providing the community with a professional-grade "audiobook" rendition of this pivotal work (or at least, as close as I could muster). With the recent passing of Professor Kaczynski, I finally felt compelled to. This introductory upload acts as my "foreword" to the piece, and contains a few of my takeaways from "Industrial Society and its Future." I'm sure we all came away from it with something unique to ourselves, and if you haven't read it yet - you will too.


This will be an ongoing series of uploads. I am aiming for at least three readings per week. Please subscribe to stay apprised.


We hope you enjoy the reading as much as the material.

___


If you wish to thank our reader for his effort, he accepts Monero:

86GtPg2th7Z5GBhzGT7WpF7jALQEg36xqFf8TL8fBMAdLZ5cK5VVqc68MPMQsBM1Ag16BxJ2Vx4DZYSkdoPbukNGQcUY1MK

Keywords
tedaudiobookmanifestouncleted kaczynskiuncle tedindustrial societyindustrial society and its futurewhite shadow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket