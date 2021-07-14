Facebook Wants To Know If You've Been Exposed to Extremism

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Facebook wants to know if you think you've been exposed to extremist content. Not only that, but is warning users if they "may" have been exposed to extremist content if they have watched the wrong thing. So what is this about? Is this actually about using Facebook as a way to report speech and thought that Facebook disagrees with?
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