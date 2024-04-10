Why should Christians care about the Middle East and Israel?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-why-should-christians-care-about-middle-east-and-israel

Question: Why should Christians care about the Middle East in general, and specifically about Israel?

Response: This is the key issue upon which the future of earth and heaven—indeed, the entire universe—depends. God has tied His name and integrity to Israel. He is called the God of Israel 203 times and the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob 12 times. Depending upon what happens in the Middle East, God will either be vindicated or discredited. His name and integrity will either be upheld in perfect purity and power, or He will be disgraced as a liar who cannot make good upon His promises to His people Israel. That’s how important the regathering and ultimate blessing of Israel is!





If the Muslims, UN, EU, et al., succeed in destroying Israel, the integrity of everything God has said throughout His Word would be placed in question. If “forever” and “everlasting” don’t really mean forever in relation to Israel (“all the land...to thee will I give it, and to thy seed for ever”—Gn 13:15; “I will give unto thee, and to thy seed after thee...all the land of Canaan [not ‘Palestine’—there was no such place; see—https://bit.ly/3VvHxPn], for an everlasting possession”—17:8; “the covenant which he made with Abraham...Isaac...Jacob...Israel for an everlasting covenant, Saying, Unto thee will I give the land of Canaan...”—1 Chr 16:16-18, etc.), then how can we be sure that the promise of “everlasting life” (Jn 3:16, etc.) means forever?





If Satan were stronger than God and able to make God a liar by preventing His promises to Israel from being fulfilled, then how could we ever be secure, even in heaven itself, from Satan’s schemes and power?





Such is the importance of Israel and what happens in the Middle East. There is a real battle going on between God and Satan for the eternal destiny of planet Earth and of all mankind. Wake up, pray for God to tear down the Islamic curtain (more vicious and impenetrable than the Iron Curtain ever was) so that Muslims can hear and receive the gospel without fear of being killed for their faith. Firmly oppose Islam and replacement theology, pray for the salvation of Jews and Muslims alike, and do all you can to bring the gospel to them and to the whole world.





